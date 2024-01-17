Gannavaram assembly constituency: Same candidates likely with different flags

Vijayawada: Gannavaram Assembly constituency is poised for a direct fight between the TDP and the YSRCP. Two candidates, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Yarlagadda Venkata Rao who contested in 2019 Assembly elections are expected to contest in 2024 again.

Vamsi, the sitting MLA was elected on TDP ticket in 2019. He later defected to YSRCP. The loser in 2019 elections, Yarlagadda Venkata Rao is expected to contest on behalf of the TDP. He recently quit the YSRCP and began preparations to contest from the TDP. Both are strong leaders in the constituency and have large number of followers. Both belong to Kamma community which is a dominant force here.

Gannavaram is the stronghold for the TDP. Dasari Balavardhana Rao, a TDP leader was elected twice from Gannavaram in 1999 and 2009. He has strong bonds with the people of the constituency for a long time.

In 2004 elections, independent candidate Muddaraboina Venkateswara Rao was elected. He defeated the TDP candidate Dasari Balavardhana Rao. In 1994 Assembly elections, independent candidate Gadde Rammohan won the poll battle defeating the TDP candidate Balavardhana Rao.

The election results shows that Gannavaram voters give preference to the candidate rather than the party. The TDP candidates won four times and independent candidates were elected twice Gannavaram since 1994.

Gannavaram Assembly constituency has Gannavaram, Bapulapadu, Unguturu and part of Vijayawada rural mandal in it.

During the last three decades, only four MLAs represented this constituency. This time Vamsi is likely to face an uphill task to win the elections.

Some villages in Vijayawada rural mandal are in Gannavaram Assembly constituency. These villages have over 70,000 voters against the total of 2.50 lakh voters. The rural mandals include Gannavaram, Nunna, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru, Atkuru, Gudavalli, Prasadampadu, Ramavarappadu, Ambapuram, Phiryadi Nynavaram and Patapadu villages.