Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitates sportspersons

Vijayawada(NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitated sportspersons from Andhra Pradesh, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games-2022 and the Archery World Cup and World Games-2022, at a programme held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Governor felicitated PV Sindhu for winning gold medal in the Women's Badminton singles event; Kidambi Srikanth for winning bronze medal in the Badminton Men's Singles event; and R Satwik Sairaj for winning gold medal in the Men's Badminton Doubles event along with Chirag Shetty in the Commonwealth Games 2022, held at Birmingham in England recently, with a memento and shawl.

The Governor also felicitated V Jyothi Surekha for winning Silver medal in individual event in the Archery World Cup 2022, gold medal in mixed team event in the Archery World Cup 2022, bronze medal in mixed team event in the Archery World Games 2022, with a memento and shawl.

The Governor congratulated all the four sportspersons for winning medals in the prestigious international games and said that the people of Andhra Pradesh and the nation are proud of their outstanding achievements and wished that they win many more laurels for the country in the future.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Principal Secretary Dr G Vani Mohan, Vice-Chairman-MD of SAAP M Prabhakar Reddy, Joint Secretary to Governor PS Suryaprakash and family members of the sportspersons attended the function.