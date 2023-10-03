Governor, CM pay tributes to Gandhiji, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary.



The Governor paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birthday anniversary also falls on October 2. “Gandhi Jayanti is observed all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-violence’ as he fought against the mighty British rule with the weapons of non-violence and satyagraha and won freedom for the country, which has no parallel in the history of the world,” the Governor said, according to a release by Raj Bhavan.

The Chief Minister said he was running the administration taking Mahatma Gandhi’s words as an inspiration with welfare for all the people of the state being the goal. He observed that Gandhiji’s vision of gram (village) swaraj has been achieved by the state’s ward and village secretariat system. Further, the Chief Minister promised that the government will continue to follow the path shown by Gandhi and paid tributes.