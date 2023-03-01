Govt takes up construction of 3,000 temples

Vijayawada: Minister for endowments Kottu Satyanarayana said that the state government released Rs 238.19 crore from Common Good Fund (CGF) for renovation and daily rituals in temples. The minister said that the government has taken up the construction of nearly 3,000 temples in the state.





Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the minister said the CGF committee decided to take up construction of the temples in the state. He said that the TTD Srivani Trust will extend financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for construction of each temple. He said the construction of 1,330 temples started so far and a decision taken to construct additional 1,665 temples as per the plea of MLAs. He said the construction of 978 temples taken up by endowments department is going on and the construction of remaining temples will be taken up with the help of voluntary organisations.





The minister said new system will be implemented for construction of choultries in Srisailam and steps will be taken to get 40 per cent of room rent revenue to temple. He said the maintenance of various choultries in Srisailam will be regularised.



