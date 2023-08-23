Live
Group 1: Aspirant booked for producing fake certificate
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Police registered a case against an APPSC Group-1 aspirant (shortlisted) who attended the interview by submitting a fake certificate.
Disclosing the details here on Tuesday, Vijayawada South ACP Dr B Ravi Kiran said that they registered an FIR against A Lokesh of Annammayya district and inquired about him.
He said that the accused Lokesh attended the Group-1 interview on August 9 at Vijayawada APPSC State office and later attended for a medical test on August 10th.
After appearing the medical test, he obtained a Physical Fitness certificate confirming his height of 167.7cm form GGH Vijayawada. Doubting his height, the APPSC sent him for a second opinion to the GGH to confirm his height.
In the second opinion his height is under 167. Later, he was again referred to the police and legal metrology department to ascertain his height once again.
After that, the police registered a case under AP Malpractice Act (Prevention) and other sections. The Commission found that he submitted the fake certificate to get a post during the interview.