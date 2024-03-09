Guntur: Devotee rush witnessed at temples on Maha Shivaratri

Guntur : A large number of devotees visited the historical Kotappakonda seeking the blessings of Lord Trikoteswara Swamy for fulfilling their wishes on Friday, on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri.

Devastabam authorities set up special queue lines for the convenience of the devotees. Devotees performed special pujas and abhishekams to Trikoteswara Swamy. Ekadasa rudrabhishekam, Laksha bilwarchana were performed.

YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Namburu Sankara Rao visited Kotappakonda and performed special pujas. The devasthanam authorities welcomed them and offered teerdham and prasadam.

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, joint collector Syam Prasad along with their family members visited the temple and performed pujas seeking the blessings of Trikoteswara Swamy. They went to the hillock of Kotappakonda by bus.

Similarly, a large number of devotees from various districts visited Kotappakonda and performed pujas.

On the other hand, special pujas were performed to Amareswara Swamy at Amareswara Swamy temple at Amaravati on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri. A large number of devotees took a holy bath in River Krishna and performed pujas.

MLA Namburu Sankara Rao, YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav, MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, former MLA Kommapati Sridhar visited the temple and performed pujas.

Devasthanam authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees visiting the temple. Women performed Mangala Gouri Vruthams and distributed pasupu, kumkum and fruits. They lit the lamps on the temple premises. Bhajana Mandalis performed cultural programmes. Meanwhile, special pujas were performed to Lord Bramaramba sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Pedakakani on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri. Devasthanam authorities performed special pujas and abhishekam to Lord Shiva in the wee hours of Friday.

A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed abhishekams and pujas seeking blessings of Lord Siva. Saiva Kshetras reverberated with Om Namah Shivaya.

Devotees in large numbers also visited Sivalayams at Satrasala, Daida, Guttikonda Bilam, and performed special pujas to Lord Siva. APSRTC operated special buses to all the Saiva Kshetras on the occasion of Sivaratri. Special pujas were performed to Lord Siva at Sivalayams in the district. Sivalayams were colourfully decorated. Temple priests offered teerdham and prasadam to the devotees.