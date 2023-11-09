  • Menu
Guntur: Lakshmi Siva Jyothi new GMC Addl Commissioner

GMC Additional Commissioner K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi presenting a bouquet to GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri in Guntur on Wednesday

Guntur Municipal Corporation additional commissioner K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi took over charge on Wednesday.

Guntur : Guntur Municipal Corporation additional commissioner K Lakshmi Siva Jyothi took over charge on Wednesday. She met GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri and presented a bouquet. Earlier, she worked as Palnadu district revenue officer.

In recent deputy collectors’ transfers, GMC additional commissioner Peddi Roja was transferred and posted as Krishna district revenue officer. In her place, Lakshmi Siva Jyothi was posted.

