Guntur: Rare surgery saves techie’s life
Highlights
Guntur: A 35-year-old software engineer experienced severe chest pain after a temple visit in Mangalagiri. He felt that it was due to gas pain, so he took an antacid. He came to Aster Ramesh Hospitals for emergency primary angioplasty.
According to hospital authorities, the patient was diagnosed with cardiogenic shock and pulmonary edema and he was kept on a ventilator.
The medical team suggested Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation as a last resort. The patient was connected to the ECMO machine.
Senior cardiologist Dr Ramarao stated that the patient’s life was saved through emergency angioplasty, intra-aortic balloon pump, and ECMO support. This is the first time such a procedure was performed in Aster Ramesh Hospitals.
