Illegally stored cigarettes, khaini worth Rs 1 cr seized

Vijayawada: In a significant operation, the vigilant officers of Anti Evasion, Vijayawada Guntur CGST Commissionerate along with the assistance of officers of Customs Commissionerate (Preventive), Vijayawada carried out search operation at unregistered premises in Ambapuram panchayat on the outskirts of Vijayawada and seized 25.38 lakh sticks of cigarettes and 46,000 pouches of spit tobacco (khaini) valued at Rs 1 crore.

The officials noticed that the stocks were stored illegally and seized them. According to Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner, Customs and Central Tax, Vijayawada Commissionerate, the seized cigarette packages lacked essential markings, manufacturing date and/or expiry date raising suspicion about the legality of the goods and Paris brand cigarettes MRP is less than the taxes payable.

The officials have noticed that a substantial quantity of Indian origin cigarettes was stored at the said premises. It was found that, there are 102 HDPE sacks containing 25.38 lakh sticks of cigarettes of GTPL Vimal, Gold Vimal, Gold Flake and Paris valued Rs 96.82 lakh and 23 HDPE sacks containing 46,000 pouches of spit tobacco (khaini) valued Rs. 3.68 Lakh.

The tenant of the premises, who is owner of the goods did not turn up and could not produce the invoices evidencing legitimate purchase i.e., purchase of goods with proper invoice and e-way bill thus indicating evasion of applicable taxes to the government.

The search was carried out till late evening on Saturday.

Due to these findings, officers seized the entire consignments of cigarettes and khaini valued at Rs one crore on reasonable belief that the goods were transported unlawfully and stored for further illegal trade. The investigation into this matter is currently underway.