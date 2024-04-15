India will achieve all-round development under Viksit Bharat scheme: Dinakar

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced many welfare schemes and development projects in party’s manifesto for 2024 general elections which was released on Sunday.

Dinakar in a press release stated that the Prime Minister has assured free food for 80 crore people for the next five years. The BJP-led NDA government has given top priority to housing. He said four crore houses were already handed over to the eligible during the last 10 years and the Prime Minsiter announced another four crore new houses under PMAY scheme.

Dinakar said PM Modi promised jobs, economic prosperity and all-round development of the country in the next five years.

The BJP has assured to provide free electricity to one crore beneficiaries under Surya Ghar scheme and interest free loans to street vendors up to Rs.20 lakh. Under the Nari Sakthi scheme, women’s quota will be implemented in legislative bodies and loans will be extended to women Self-Help Groups.

The BJP laid emphasis on infrastructure development in its manifesto. Bullet train project works between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be completed soon and one more Bullet train project has been sanctioned for South India.

Dinakar exuded confidence that India will achieve progress in all spheres under Viksit Bharat scheme and in the Modi-3.0 government.