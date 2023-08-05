Junior doctor withdraw strike notice

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) on Saturday announced to withdraw the strike notice it has issued to the government on August 2. The APJUDA has opposed the release of G.O.107 and G.O. 108 categorising the seats in the five new Government colleges constructed in Nandyal, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Vizianagaram and allotment of 35 percent seats under B category. They announced to go on strike from August 7 if the government did not concede to their demands and withdraw the orders. But, the strike notice was withdrawn on Saturday and the future course of action will be announced later.

Students who join the colleges under B category have to pay Rs.12 lakh annual fee. The APJUDAS has demanded the government to withdraw the orders. The government officials invited the association leaders and held talks on their demands.

The Junior doctors association in a press release on Saturday said stated that the association leaders have conveyed the apprehensions of the students and the parents regarding the release of G.O. 107 and categorization of seats. The association leaders met Special chief secretary, Medical and health department, Director of medical Education and commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishat and explained the apprehensions of the students on payment of fee.

The association stated that it is expecting a positive response from the authorities. The APJUDA announced that it will declare its further course of action on the issue and the decision of the strike will be withheld till then.

The government divided three categories of seats in the medical colleges. Under the General category (Competent authority) the student pursuing MBBS has to pay Rs.15,000 per year. Under the Self financing category known as B category (Competent authority) the student has to pay Rs.12 lakh per year. The government allocated 35 percent seats under the Self financing category. In the third category, which is known as NRI category students have to pay Rs.20 lakh fee per year to the Government. The government allotted 15 percent seats under NRI category.