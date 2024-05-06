Land Titling Act will benefit only corporate houses: CPM

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao has said tribals and small farmers will suffer due to implementation of Land Titling Act.

He said NITI Aayog instructed the States to implement the Land Titling Act and the YSRCP government has given green signal for it in a hurried manner.

Addressing media at the Balotsav Bhavan here on Sunday, Srinivasa Rao said both NDA government and YSRCP government would be held responsible for implementation of Land Titling Act. He said the Land Titling Act will be beneficial to the corporate groups and expressed concern that the tribals and small farmers will suffer a lot due to its implementation in the State and country.

He has demanded the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to explain to the people how he could stop the implementation of the Land Titling Act as he has an alliance with the BJP and his party is a partner in the NDA.

The CPM leader said the Union government issued direction to the State to implement the Land Titling Act with a view to handover the lands to big corporate houses.

He said as per the Land Titling Act, the landowner has to submit details to the Preliminary Committee on his ownership and two years later the committee will issue the original documents related to the land to the owner.