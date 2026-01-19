Leaders pay tributes to NTR on 30th death anniversary

Vijayawada: The 30th death anniversary of TDP founder and former Chief Minister Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) was observed with solemnity across NTR and Krishna districts on Sunday. TDP leaders, elected representatives, and party cadres paid rich tributes to the legendary leader, recalling his immense contribution to Telugu self-respect and welfare-oriented governance.

Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, along with former Gannavaram MLAs Mulpuri Balakrishna Rao and Dr Dasari Venkata Balavardhana Rao, unveiled a statue of NTR at Venkata Narasimhapuram, a hamlet of Kesarapalli in the Gannavaram constituency of Krishna district. Floral tributes were offered at the statue as a mark of respect.

Several prominent leaders, including Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohana Rao, Central MLA and Government Whip Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, along with other MLAs from NTR and Krishna districts, participated in the anniversary programmes organised at various locations.

At the Vijayawada MP’s office in Gurunanak Colony, Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, along with senior TDP leaders, paid floral tributes to Dr NTR. Similar tribute programmes were also held at the Vijayawada West TDP office.

Speakers on the occasion described NTR as a visionary leader who transformed the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh and empowered the Telugu people. They urged party workers to uphold his ideals and continue working for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.