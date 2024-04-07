Mangalagiri: Lokesh promises jobs to youth by bringing in industries

Mangalagiri : TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh said majority that the people of Mangalagiri are going to give him will boost his morale to take up new projects in the coming days for the overall development of the constituency.

Lokesh had a meeting with the residents of the apartments and the nearby residential buildings at Tadepalli in Mangalagiri as part of the election campaign on Saturday. “The inefficient YSRCP leader and sitting MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, has been making amateurish statements that industries will not come to Mangalagiri. If such an opportunity is not available here how Continental Coffee, Coca-Cola unit and information technology (IT) units were launched in Auto Nagar during the TDP rule, he asked.

Observing that due to the destructive politics in the past five years not even a single new industry has been launched in the state and not even a single job opportunity was created, Lokesh said that the YSRCP leaders who are now holding power do not have even a basic knowledge as to how to invite industries to the state. “This is resulting in the youth migrating to other states in search of employment," he said.

Stating that he had implemented 29 kinds of welfare programmes in Mangalagiri in the past five years, Lokesh said that he was instrumental in setting up an IT company here to provide 150 jobs to the local youth. He said Mangalagiri has all the amenities to develop as one of the developed Assembly constituencies in the country and promised to establish a gold cluster once the people's government of the TDP allied NDA is into power to provide jobs to 40,000 youth.



Implementing the welfare schemes by raising loans will only result in imposing a huge financial burden on the people, Lokesh said and felt that the development should always be taken up by creating assets but not by hiking taxes and prices that will only have a major impact on the common man. He also promised to allot lands in Amaravati within two months of coming to power to those who have sacrificed their lands for the extension of the airport.



The residents of Pujitha Apartments and other buildings in the area narrated their cup of woes that the building owners are not giving them the necessary documents despite clearing all the dues. They also wanted Amaravati to be developed as a cultural and heritage centre. Lokesh promised to resolve their problems immediately after coming to power and also an underground drainage facility will be provided in the area.

