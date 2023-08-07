Live
Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu stresses on removal of encroachments
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said the YSRCP government will develop the infrastructure in Guntur city. He along with the officials examined the site for the construction of side drains here on Sunday and stressed the need to remove encroachments. He also checked the road map and discussed with the GMC engineering officials on the steps to be taken for the construction of side drains.
The Mayor informed that the GMC will construct the side drains from Chandana Brothers to Kodiguddu Satram at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore with the 15th Finance Commission grants. He said the GMC will remove the encroachments and construct the side drains for the smooth flow of the traffic. He sought cooperation of the locals for the removal of encroachments and construction of the side drains.
Corporator Khaja Mohiddin Chisti, GMC officials were present.