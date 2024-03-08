Mizoram Guv exhorts students to become entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: Dr Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram and distinguished alumnus of Andhra Loyola College eloquently highlighted the institution’s legacy and its impact on students’ future. He was the chief guest as the college celebrated 70 years of academic excellence with a grand valedictory ceremony of its platinum jubilee and the 70th College Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor said as our economy is growing and India is emerging as the knowledge superpower, you can become an entrepreneur and start your own business.

Earlier, he received a Guard of Honour by the NCC Cadets.

Prof Bhagavatula Dattaguru and Dr Y Nayudamma, both recipients of the Padma Sri in 2005 and 2016 respectively, were among those felicitated.

A multimedia presentation took the audience through the ‘Genesis of the College’, a tribute to its storied past.

A special visit by the Governor to Room No 250 in Gogineni Hostel was noteworthy. The room, donated by his maternal grandfather, the late Shri Yerra Venkata Subbayya, added a personal connection to the celebrations.