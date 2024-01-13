MP Vijayasai introduces ministers to party leaders

Ongole : YSRCP regional in-charge and MP V Vijayasai Reddy introduced the new in-charge for Kondapi Assembly constituency Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and Minister Merugu Nagarjuna for Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituency to local leaders here on Friday.

In the introductory meeting held at Kondapi, along with Vijayasai Reddy, the YSRCP district president Janke Venkata Reddy, former in-charge for Kondepi Varikuti Ashok Babu, Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, and other local leaders garlanded the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the local centre.

Vijayasai Reddy formally introduced the minister to the party workers as the candidate for the next Assembly elections and asked them to support him to win the MLA seat. Ashok Babu announced that he will extend all support to Suresh, and advised local cadre to vote for YSRCP in coming elections.

In a meeting held in Ongole, Janke Venkata Reddy, ZP Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh, Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav, Darsi YSRCP in-charge Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy, Madiga Corporation chairman Kanakarao, Dr YSR Arogyasri special officer Dr Yadala Ashok Babu, Andhra Pradesh president of the All Indian Christian Churches Council Yalamanchili Praveen Kumar and others garlanded the statue of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.