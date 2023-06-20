Live
- YSRCP Government giving equal priority to welfare, development says K K Raju
- Visakhapatnam: More flights sought for Dubai, domestic destinations
- Vijayawada: Congress predicts Rahul era to start after elections
- Chittoor: Joint Collector P Srinivasulu receives 227 pleas in Spandana
- Chittoor girl wins first place in TANA music competitions
- Madanapalle: Sarpanch protests after his name not found in plaque
- Tirupati: Rope in industrialists for renovating welfare hostels
- NTR District Shooting Ball Association gets new panel
- Nara Chandrababu Naidu hands over job offer letters to teachers
- Jagananna Animutyalu: AP govt to felicitate talented students today
NTR District Shooting Ball Association gets new panel
Vijayawada: NTR District Shooting Ball Association’s new body was elected unanimously at a meeting held at Akshara Nandana School in Vijayawada on...
Vijayawada: NTR District Shooting Ball Association’s new body was elected unanimously at a meeting held at Akshara Nandana School in Vijayawada on Monday.
Kokkiligadda Stalin was elected as the president and P Sumalatha was elected as the secretary. Andhra Pradesh Shooting Ball Association president Parasu Ramudu supervised the election and Krishna District Shooting Ball Association secretary G Vijay Kumar attended as election observer.
Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis executive director Abdul Kharim, International Shooting Ball Players M Sivanjaneyulu, P Hanith Nag and others were present. The new committee comprises of Kokkiligadda Stalin (President), P Sumalatha (Secretary), Sk Nasim (Treasurer), P Siva Krishna (Vice-President), G Ravi Kishore (Joint Secretary), J Malleswari, P Durga Devi and P Jyothi Kiran (Executive Committee Members).