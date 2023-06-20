NTR District Shooting Ball Association gets new panel

Vijayawada: NTR District Shooting Ball Association’s new body was elected unanimously at a meeting held at Akshara Nandana School in Vijayawada on Monday.

Kokkiligadda Stalin was elected as the president and P Sumalatha was elected as the secretary. Andhra Pradesh Shooting Ball Association president Parasu Ramudu supervised the election and Krishna District Shooting Ball Association secretary G Vijay Kumar attended as election observer.

Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis executive director Abdul Kharim, International Shooting Ball Players M Sivanjaneyulu, P Hanith Nag and others were present. The new committee comprises of Kokkiligadda Stalin (President), P Sumalatha (Secretary), Sk Nasim (Treasurer), P Siva Krishna (Vice-President), G Ravi Kishore (Joint Secretary), J Malleswari, P Durga Devi and P Jyothi Kiran (Executive Committee Members).