Officials raid dal, oil-packaging units in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Continuing crackdown against adulteration of food items in the city, officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) along with Vigilance officials continued the raids in the city on Wednesday and noticed irregularities committed by oil and dal packaging units.

The officials noticed that banned colours were added to the moong dal and toor dal to enhance the taste. The officials also noticed that adulteration done by the oil packaging units in Bhavanipuram. They booked cases and seized stocks worth Rs.15 lakh. They will send the samples to the lab for the tests.

As per the instructions of the dist administration, the officials conducted raids on oil packaging units and dal packaging units. They carried out made raids on Rakesh oil traders, Gollapudi, AS a brand oil repacking unit, Venkata Rakesh Trading company ,Bhavanipuram and Maheswari dal mill & Venkata Durga Dal Mill, Bhavanipuram. The officials checked the quality of edible oils, gingerly oils, ground nut oil, husked moong dal, husked toor dal and other products. The officials seized food materials worth Rs.15 lakh from the four oil and dal packing units. Earlier, they conducted raids on the hotels, restaurants, ghee and oil manufacturing units, packing units in the city.