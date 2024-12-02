  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Officials told to supply clean drinking water

VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra interacting with residents during his visit in 64 division in Vijayawada on Sunday
x

VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra interacting with residents during his visit in 64 division in Vijayawada on Sunday

Highlights

VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra along with officials made inspections in several colonies

Vijayawada: VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra along with officials made inspections in several colonies on Sunday.

He instructed the officials to ensure supply of clean drinking water and provide basic amenities to the residents of the 64 division. Officials are asked to ensure supply of potable drinking water every day to the residents of the division.

Commissioner asked the officials to prevent the mingling of drain water in the drinking water pipelines. He instructed the officials to submit the proposals for the development works to be taken up in colonies of the division.

VMC chief city planner GVG Prasad, in-charge medical and health officer Dr Suresh Babu, engineering works superintendent P Satyanarayana and other officials accompanied the commissioner. Commissioner Dhyana Chandra visited other areas such as GS Raju Road, Samba Murthy road, Nuzvid road, Singh Nagar, Bhagat Singh road during his inspection.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick