Live
- 'Dhee' Show Choreographer Kanha Mahanti Arrested in Drugs Party Bust
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd December 2024
- STRANGE ARE THE WAYS OF OPPOSITION PARTIES
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tributes to Dr. Marri Channa Reddy on His Death Anniversary
- Heartbreakingly Devastating
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Attends I-League Match in Hyderabad
- A Rising Tide of Female Participation
- Kannada actress Shobhitha Shivanna found dead in her Gachibowli flat
- All not well with wellness centres
- Malas raise their voice against categorisation of SCs
Just In
Officials told to supply clean drinking water
VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra along with officials made inspections in several colonies
Vijayawada: VMC commissioner Dhyana Chandra along with officials made inspections in several colonies on Sunday.
He instructed the officials to ensure supply of clean drinking water and provide basic amenities to the residents of the 64 division. Officials are asked to ensure supply of potable drinking water every day to the residents of the division.
Commissioner asked the officials to prevent the mingling of drain water in the drinking water pipelines. He instructed the officials to submit the proposals for the development works to be taken up in colonies of the division.
VMC chief city planner GVG Prasad, in-charge medical and health officer Dr Suresh Babu, engineering works superintendent P Satyanarayana and other officials accompanied the commissioner. Commissioner Dhyana Chandra visited other areas such as GS Raju Road, Samba Murthy road, Nuzvid road, Singh Nagar, Bhagat Singh road during his inspection.