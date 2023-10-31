Oppn alliance targets 16 seats in joint Krishna district

Vijayawada: Aiming at winning all the 16 Assembly seats in the joint Krishna district (NTR district - 7, Krishna district-7 and Eluru district-2 constituencies) by coordinating each other, a joint coordination meeting of TDP-Jana Sena Party was held here on Monday. All the Assembly constituency in-charges and ground level leaders of both the parties participated in the meeting and expressed their views on alliance, also stressed on striving hard for dethroning the YSRCP. They also insisted on chalking out special plans and manifestos to take on and dislodge the YSRCP government.



TDP Krishna district president and former MP Konakalla Narayana and Jana Sena Party Krishna and NTR district president Bandreddy Ramakrishna presided over the meeting. TDP Politburo member Kollu Ravindra, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, JSP official spokespersons Akkala Gandhi and Pothina Mahesh, former deputy speakers Mandali Buddha Prasad, Booragadda Vedavyas, MLA Paruchuri Ashok Babu, Pedana constituency TDP in-charge Kagitha Krishna Prasad, Konakalla Bullaiah, Machilipatnam JSP in-charge Bandi Ramakrishna, Yarlagadda Venkatrao and others attended this coordination meeting.

All the leaders reiterated on resolving conflicts between the parties and leaders at the earliest if any so as not to harm the alliance. During the meeting, both the party leaders opined that social media comments can create ruckus between TDP and JSP and should avoid such things. Alleging that YSRCP is spending crores of rupees on social media to create rift between both the parties by spreading fake propaganda, they urged the activists not to fall prey to this social media.

‘It’s historical need’



Addressing the joint coordination meeting, NTR district TDP president Nettem Raghuram opined that the alliance of TDP and JSP is historical need for the sake of Andhra Pradesh State. He said that under YSRCP regime, the State went 20 years backward and the State has been witnessing an evil and mafia ruling where the people and all the sectors are suffering a lot. He further urged leaders and cadre of both parties to put aside personal conflicts and asked to work together to bring TDP and JSP government in the State. Since JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s announcement of alliance with TDP, good days have started in the State, he added.

Krishna-NTR district Jana Sena chief Bandreddy Ramakrishna asked both parties’ leaders to work together to win the ensuing elections. He said that it is high time to convey to the public that JSP and TDP are one and striving for welfare of the public and development of the State. “Unemployment has reached its peak stage. AP has become the capital of narcotics. We should work together strongly,” he said, informing that a joint manifesto will be announced soon by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

TDP Politburo member Kollu Ravindra said that all Telugu people are wishing that the TDP-JSP alliance should win the elections and should bring a people’s ruling in the State. He further suggested both TDP and JSP leaders to leave the issue of tickets to the top brass of both the parties. All leaders and cadre should work together without having any conflicts to bring the TDP-JSP alliance into power, he urged.

Former Minister Bandaru Satya Narayana Murthy (TDP observer), Chegondi Surya Prakash (JSP observer), Varla Ramayya, Tangirala Sowmya, Ammisetty Vasu, Ravi Soujanya, Booragadda Srikanth and others participated.