Opposition spreading false campaign on investments, flays Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Vijayawada: Govt Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the opposition party leaders were resorting to false campaign on investments in the State.

He said that the State government was following rules in giving permission for industries in a transparent manner.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party central office here on Wednesday, Sajjala said that some leaders were resorting to false campaign that relatives and friends of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were getting clearance for industries in the State.

He said that Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders were making baseless allegations on industrial promotion in the State. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy government was clearing the dues which had piled up during the TDP regime.

Sajjala said that pumped storage hydro power projects tenders were finalised in a transparent manner. He said the State government was following the best policy in industrial promotion and licences were being given through open auction. He said that the State government was committed to industrial promotion and the pumped storage power projects were also awarded in a transparent manner.

Sajjala alleged that the TDP leaders were unable to digest the response to investments in AP and resorting to false campaign.

He said that the State government has been giving incentives for industrial promotion to provide more employment opportunities to local people.