Live
Just In
Participating in cockfights illegal: Collector
Vijayawada: Warning the cockfight organisers with criminal action, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said here on Monday that it is illegal and punishable crime to organise or participate in cockfights.
The Collector along with DRO SV Nageswara Rao and Animal Husbandry assistant director Dr K Vidyasagar released posters against the conduct of cockfights. The posters said that criminal action would be taken against the organisers and participating public.
The Collector reviewed the plan of action to prevent cockfights in the district during the forthcoming Sankranthi celebrations.
He said that as per Section-10 of Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, 1974 and Section 34 of Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960 the cock fighting is banned and violators would be punished.
Dilli Rao instructed the officials to take suitable action to prevent cockfights. The people should be informed about the provisions of the Acts. He underlined the importance of coordination among the Police, Revenue and Animal Husbandry departments to conduct raids at field level to prevent cockfights.