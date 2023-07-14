Penukonda: Kia launches one millionth car Seltos

Penukonda (Sathya Sai) : Kia India celebrated the milestone of dispatching its one millionth vehicle from its manufacturing facility here on Thursday by rolling out the new Seltos in the presence of Minister for Finance, Planning and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath, MP Gorantla Madhav and MLA G Sankaranarayana.

Speaking on the occasion, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “This is a big moment for us, our employees, and our partners, who have lived and supported our journey and helped us in making Kia, an integral part of Indian consumer’s lives today. I feel that the future is bright for Kia India and the new Seltos marks the beginning of an exhilarating chapter as we continue to drive towards automotive excellence in the Indian market.”

The state-of-the-art Kia facility at Anantapur has so far manufactured over 5,32,450 units of Seltos (Both outgoing and incoming), followed by 3,32,450 units of the Sonet, 1,20,516 units of the Carens and 14, 584 units of the Carnival.

As part of one million celebration, Kia India also unveiled its vision for future “Inspiring Mobility Solutions that enrich lives.” Under this, Kia India will focus on providing an inspiring mobility experience to the discerning new age Indian customer.

It aims to transform into Kia 2.0 by garnering 10 percent market share soon with new segment entries, customer centric innovations and expanding the network from 300+ to 600+ sales points.