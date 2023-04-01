Vijayawada: Physics grads told to pursue education-related courses

Career counsellor and social influencer Dr T Srikumar explained the opportunities in higher education and job market to the final year degree physics students in a career guidance programme-cum-farewell meeting organised by the Department of Physics of Andhra Loyola College here on Friday.





He elaborated on the job potential and research opportunities for science graduates. "The East, West, South Africa and European countries and Gulf countries need 90 lakh teachers and professors to teach STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics," he pointed out.





Those candidates with Degree and B Ed, Postgraduation with B Ed or with Ph D and good publication history can earn Rs 3 lakh to Rs 15 lakh per month. Patent research and device applications, drug discovery, space research, communication, bio-fuels, storage batteries, fuel cells, alternative technologies, memory alloys are the fields with great potential, he suggested.





Dr Srikumar said that in our country, industries such as drug pharma, paints, oil, cement and rubber industry alone needs 21 lakh experts in chemistry, smart materials, sensors, actuators, robotics, mathematical modelling, radioisotopes, food irradiation, bio-medical instrumentation, medical and bio-physics. "We need six lakh experts in these fields that are suitable for the physics and chemistry graduates," he said.





Another field in demand could be Aviation Industry in which graduates can occupy positions such as ground duty officers, air traffic controller and Radar technicians along with pilots which is growing at the rate of 200 percent. The second year students wished their seniors to fare well. Physics head of the department Dr P Srinivasa Sastry and the faculty Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Dr MC Rao, Dr PVS Sairam and coordinator MS Seshu Latha were present. Merit certificates and certificates of appreciation were presented to 120 students, who have contributed during various activities of the department.



