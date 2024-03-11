PM to inaugurate upgraded goods sheds in Tanuku, Bikkavolu, Eluru

Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil informed the media here on Sunday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating various projects worth Rs 85,000 crore and flag off several trains on Tuesday via video conferencing across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra A Patil said that as part of it, 133 OSOP stalls, three PM Gati Shakti terminals, seven Good Sheds, one PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra, two rail coach restaurants, 12 sections of Doubling/ Third Line and bypass projects and introduction of second Vande Bharat between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam are taken up in Andhra Pradesh.

In Vijayawada Division, three upgraded Good Sheds at Tanuku, Bikkavolu, and Eluru and 67 OSOP Stalls along with Gudur–Bitragunta third line, Bitragunta–Karavadi–Chirala third line and Vijayawada bypass line are being dedicated to the nation. The project cost of the rail line project is Rs 3,246 crore.

The biggest news is the introduction of the second Vande Bharat between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The first one is a major hit among commuters with occupancy rate always above 120 percent. This is the fourth Vande Bharat Express to ply on Vijayawada Division. This would cater to the passengers of the busiest section of Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada -Secunderabad section.

Narendra Patil further said that Indian Railways is pleased to announce significant developments regarding the enhancement of Goods Sheds aimed at bolstering freight operations across the nation.

Recently the Ministry of Railways accorded approval of Rs 150 crore for upgradation of 15 Goods Sheds across Vijayawada Division. The Goods sheds are at Tadepalligudem, Bayyaram, Bikkavolu, Dwarapudi, Padugupadu, Samalkot, Krishna Canal, Eluru, Gudivada, Tenali, Nidadavolu, Palakollu, Akividu and Tanuku.

M Srikanth, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), Rambabu Vavilapalli, Sr Divisional Commercial Manager and Nusrat M Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer of Vijayawada Division

participated.