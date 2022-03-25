Policy-making domain of Legislature: CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Stating that the state government was committed to decentralised development which refers to three capitals, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that courts cannot pre-empt or direct the executive not to make a policy with presumptions and lay down impossible conditions setting timelines which cannot be met.

Replying to a discussion on the legislative competence in the Assembly on Thursday, Jagan said: "Decision on capitals is our right and responsibility, and policy making is the domain of the legislature."

The recent verdict of Andhra Pradesh High Court appears to be a trespass into the legislative terrain though our Constitution has laid down the framework of the three pillars of executive, legislature and judiciary. "We felt that the limits were crossed and hence had taken up the discussion in the House," the CM said.

"Despite hurdles, we will go forward with our decentralized development agenda and will not go back. We have no option but to go ahead as decentralisation is our policy and decision on capitals in our right and responsibility," he said.