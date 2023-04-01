Vijayawada: Rejig to make Cabinet poll-ready

Dropping three ministers, inducting an MLC into the Cabinet to make the ministerial team poll ready, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is contemplating reshuffling his ministers. A decision on who is to be dropped and who should be inducted is likely to be made on April 3. The decision on who should be dropped is likely to be based on a review of their performance in the "Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP" campaign. It may be recalled that a recent report given by I-PAC has pointed out that performance of some Ministers was not up to the mark.





The Ministers are busy trying to figure on whom the axe would fall. The possibility of inducting one from Nellore district is not ruled out. Special attention would also be laid on social engineering. If rumour mills are to be believed Marri Rajasekhar of Kama community and Vidadala Rajani of Chilakaluripet as part of social engineering may be dropped. The possibility of taking one from the Setty Balija community and one from the Kapu community from East Godavari district is not ruled out.











