Rs 60 cr for redevelopment of 3 railway stations

Ongole: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating history by redeveloping and modernising railway stations as per the needs and demands of the future, lauded Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

The MP participated as a chief guest at a programme where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for the redevelopment works of Ongole railway station in virtual mode under Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme, along with district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, railway officials and public here on Sunday.

As part of the first phase of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the railways will be spending Rs 19.10 crore on Ongole, Rs 25.13 crore on Singarayakonda and Rs 18.30 crore on Donakonda railway stations in Prakasam district. Under the redevelopment programme, the railways will improve facades, provide wide entrance porches, well-planned parking areas, passenger amenities like modern waiting rooms, advanced public addressing system, LED display boards, high-level platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that 25 stations in the State are being developed with about Rs 500 crore. He said the Union government will be spending about Rs 60 crore on the three selected railway stations in the district.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said Ongole railway station is receiving a footfall of about 16,000 passengers for 74 train services daily. He said the station will become one of the best and modern railway stations after the redevelopment works are completed.

MA&UD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh and Darsi MLA Dr Maddisetty Venugopal participated as chief guests at Donakonda railway station. The Minister he recollected his employment days with the department and said that the works will be completed by March 2024. He said the Donakonda railway station will become a pride of the western area of Prakasam district.

BJP AP vice-president and Prakasam district in-charge P Surendra Reddy attended the foundation stone laying programme at Singarayakonda railway station and unveiled the plaque.