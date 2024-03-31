Run for Jesus held in Vijayawada

Vijayawada : A large number of Christians participated in the ‘Run for Jesus’ rally jointly organised by the Federation of Telugu Churches and Christian organisations in the city on Saturday.

The rally began at St Paul’s Cathedral Church near Benz Circle and proceeded through Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road, Siddhartha College road, Mother Teresa circle, Sikhamani centre and finally reached St Paul’s Basilica.



Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop T Joseph Raja Rao, Krishna-Godavari CSI Diocese Bishop T George Cornelius, Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad, Run for Jesus AP coordinator Bellamkonda Sivajiraju, Rev Alluri Viswaprasad, Rev S Jayakumar Babu, Rev Seelam Praveen, YSRCP East Assembly constituency nominee Devineni Avinash and others participated in the rally carrying flambeau (flaming torch).



Bishop Raja Rao and Bishop Cornelius delivering message said the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ should be the message of peace to the world.



They said the ‘Run for Jesus’ sends a message of peace to the whole world and stated that Christian organisations have been organising world peace rallies for the last 14 years in Vijayawada.

