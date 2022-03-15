Save careers of students who returned from Ukraine: Vijayasai Reddy

Vijayawada: YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy here on Monday urged the government to be sympathetic to the plight of the Indian students who returned from Ukraine and to take all "necessary measures for protecting their future by enabling seamless continuance of their studies in Indian medical colleges".

Referring to the issue during the Special Mention in the Upper House, he applauded the government's initiative to evacuate stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine. "But it is concerning that more than 20,000 of these Indians are students pursuing medical education in Ukraine and in light of the ongoing conflict, the fate of their education hangs in balance," he added.

Apart from the trauma of escaping war-like conditions, these students were facing the agony of disruption in their medical careers, he said. The situation in Ukraine continues to remain unsafe with no certainty of normalcy in the near future and hence, Indian students could not be expected to return to Ukraine to resume their studies, he said.

In such unprecedented circumstances, immediate steps should be taken on humanitarian grounds to accommodate such students within Indian medical universities as an exceptional case, Vijayasai stated.

Referring to the practice in the country of disbursing medical students among other colleges when an ongoing medical college is closed down, he said the Ukraine students too should be given the benefit of such special transfer on a temporary basis at least, till it's safe for them to return to Ukraine.