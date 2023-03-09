SCR creates history in freight loading

The growth trajectory of South Central Railway's freight performance continues to be on upswing with the Zone surpassing its previous best freight loading achieved in the full financial year of 2018-19. As of March 8, the SCR scaled a new peak by achieving cumulative freight loading of 122.628 MTs, surpassing the 122.498 MTs registered in 2018-19. This has also led to the Zone achieving the best-ever freight revenue since its inception by earning Rs 12,016 crore of originating freight revenue in the current fiscal.





In the current financial year, the Zone has been proactively taking steps to meet the needs of the customers through both tariff and non-tariff measures. Further, the freight handling terminals are also being given special focus for facilitating easy and faster freight loading. Major Goods sheds infrastructure is being upgraded to facilitate seamless movement of freight traffic. All of these measures have contributed to the Zone achieving its best-ever freight loading, since its inception. SCR is also at second place among all Zonal Railways in terms of incremental freight traffic achieved during the current financial year.





The current year's freight loading is also 12 percent higher compared to the same period last year. In terms of commodities, coal continues to be the largest segment contributing 62.195 MTs towards total loading. It is followed by 31.883 MTs loading of cement. Other major commodities include: food grains: 6.731 MTs; fertilizers: 7.516 MTs; RMSP: 4.181 MTs; iron ore: 1.45 MTs and 8.672 MTs of containers, petroleum products and other goods loading.





General Manager Arun Kumar Jain was highly appreciative of the effort and congratulated the entire team of SCR for achieving best-ever performance in freight business – in terms of both loading as well as revenue.





He complimented the team comprising R Dhananjayulu, Principal Chief Operations Manager, G John Prasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Officers and Staff for achieving this major milestone. He advised the team to maintain the same tempo to continue attracting new traffic towards railways.











