Speed breakers set up to check bike racing

Guntur: Following orders of Guntur district SP Satish Kumar, police officials set up speed breakers to check bike racing in Guntur city on Thursday.

Bike racing on Koritepadu-Gujjanagundla road is causing accidents. The police set up speed breakers on Koritepadu-Gujjanagundla Road and set up caution boards on both sides of the road.

Traffic DSP T Ramesh warned that stern action will be taken if the bike races are conducted without permission.

The police set up traffic cones, stop boards where there is a chance for accidents on the road. He said they have set up CCTV cameras on the busy roads.