  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Speed breakers set up to check bike racing

Speed breakers set up to check bike racing
x
Highlights

Guntur: Following orders of Guntur district SP Satish Kumar, police officials set up speed breakers to check bike racing in Guntur city on...

Guntur: Following orders of Guntur district SP Satish Kumar, police officials set up speed breakers to check bike racing in Guntur city on Thursday.

Bike racing on Koritepadu-Gujjanagundla road is causing accidents. The police set up speed breakers on Koritepadu-Gujjanagundla Road and set up caution boards on both sides of the road.

Traffic DSP T Ramesh warned that stern action will be taken if the bike races are conducted without permission.

The police set up traffic cones, stop boards where there is a chance for accidents on the road. He said they have set up CCTV cameras on the busy roads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick