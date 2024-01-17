Statue fete: Officials review arrangements

Vijayawada: NTR district joint collector Dr P Sampath Kumar said as many as 1.35 lakh people are expected to visit Vijayawada on January 19 for the unveiling of the giant statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Swarajya Maidan.

He said the district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the inauguration of the Dr Ambedkar memorial and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveil the statue at 4.30 pm.

Joint collector Sampath Kumar along with the sub-collector Aditi Singh on Tuesday conducted a review meeting with the officials on Ambedkar Samajika Nyaya Maha Silpam programme.

The CM will address a public meeting at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium before the inauguration. He asked officials to take steps for the seating of visitors in the stadium and ensure supply of drinking water and arrange other facilities.

Sampath Kumar said people will come to Vijayawada from all districts of Andhra Pradesh and the police department will provide vehicle parking space for the visitors.

Over 1,700 buses are expected to arrive in Vijayawada city, 35 LED screens will be arranged at the stadium and MG road for the convenience of people, who can watch the inauguration programme.

NTR district revenue officer K Nageswara Rao, DWMA project director J Suneeta and other officials attended the meeting at the collectorate.