Swarna Andhra Vision-2047: AP targets ambitious growth rate of 15%

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set an ambitious target of achieving a 15% growth rate and a per capita income of Rs 58,14,916 by 2047. He noted that the state's current growth rate stands at 12.94%, a significant improvement from last year's 4.03%.

During a PowerPoint presentation on the state's growth trajectory, the Chief Minister criticized the previous YSRCP government for pushing the state into a severe financial crisis by dismantling established systems.

He emphasized that the state is gradually recovering, and people are beginning to experience relief. The festive spirit during Sankranti, marked by nearly ten lakh people returning to their hometowns, reflects the newfound freedom citizens are enjoying.

Naidu highlighted the importance of preserving traditions and noted that visitors experienced almost pothole-free roads during the festival.

The Chief Minister outlined his vision for a "Wealthy, Healthy, and Happy Andhra Pradesh”. To generate wealth, the government introduced the P-4 system, wherein affluent sections are encouraged to support economically weaker sections, he said and expressed confidence that the P-4 system would be a transformative initiative for empowering people.

Naidu also mentioned that the government has begun geo-tagging every house and family to ensure the transparent distribution of welfare schemes. Affirming the TDP coalition government's commitment to development-focused governance, Naidu assured that no innocent person would face harassment while the guilty would be held accountable. He credited TDP party workers for rebuilding public trust in the party and contributing to its electoral success.

Highlighting sectoral achievements, the Chief Minister stated that the agricultural sector recorded a 15.86% growth rate, signaling positive progress. The government has implemented various measures to protect farmers' interests, including transparent paddy procurement. The positive environment has attracted investments worth Rs 4 lakh crore to the state. Naidu emphasized that special attention will be given to the development of villages and backward areas.