Vijayawada: TDP blames CM for suicides by jobless youth in state

Youth in the state are under serious pressure and were resorting to suicides due to inefficient administration of the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government besides largescale corruption coupled with the Chief Minister's greed for money, alleged MLC and senior TDP leader P Ashok Babu, on Saturday.





Ashok Babu told media persons at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri that unemployment in the state is growing by the day which is pushing the youth into frustration as the vacancies in various government departments are not being filled while there are no employment opportunities in the private sector, all this due to the inefficiency of the Chief Minister. How the Chief Minister answers the Centre's report that till now 21,575 youth had committed suicide in the state, Ashok Babu asked.





It is nothing but cheating the unemployed youth that Jagan, who once promised to fill 2.3 lakh vacancies in various government wings, is now claiming that there are only 66,000 vacancies existing, the TDP MLC felt. The Chief Minister miserably failed to fulfil his another promise of announcing job calendar every year and also issue the DSC notification, he added.





The graduate' MLC elections are a clear indication that the youth are angry at Jagan Mohan Reddy, he observed. As per the recent report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), 571 youth in the state fell victim to ganja and other drugs, Ashok Babu pointed out and asked what CM will say on this report.





It is really shameful on the part of the government that the youth were resorting to suicides and Andhra Pradesh is now more backward than even Bihar, he remarked. The private sector too has been completely destroyed due to Jagan's incompetence and this is adding to the factor that the youth are getting frustrated, he stated.