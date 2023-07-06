Live
- KTR holds review meeting on Ward Office System
- Hyderabad man commits suicide
- LPG Cylinder blast couple injured in Delhi
- Working Women cannot stake heavy compensation from husband
- Delhi Government Faces Suffocation of Services As Lieutenant Governor's Order Restricts Engagement Of Advisors
- PL Sector Report - Agro Chemicals - Apr-Jun’23 Earnings Preview – Lackluster performance likely in 1Q’24
- Threads: Meta Launches Twitter Rival App - How to Download and Use
- Hyderabad: Three-day workshop on Cell Culture Technology concludes
- Kidnapping of girls’ rock Hyderabad
- Supreme Court to Hear Delhi Government's Plea Against Delhi Services Ordinance As AAP Protests Intensify
TDP, JSP women leaders stage protest
Vijayawada: The women leaders and functionaries of Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party staged a protest here on Wednesday, after the police denied...
Vijayawada: The women leaders and functionaries of Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party staged a protest here on Wednesday, after the police denied entry to all the leaders to meet AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and submit representation on the women’s problems in the State.
State Mahila Commission organised a seminar on social media abuse here. Around 200 TDP and JSP women functionaries and leaders arrived at the venue to meet the Mahila Commission chairperson. But the police allowed only eight TDP leaders including V Anitha, Ravi Soujanya, Ghanta Swarupa and K Siva Parvati. The women leaders submitted a representation to Vasireddy Padma narrating the crime against the women in the State and urged to take steps to check the violence against women. Women leaders demanded the government to prevent attacks going on against women in the State.
Tight security has been posted near the venue since Wednesday morning to prevent any untoward incident during the seminar.