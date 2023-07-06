TDP, JSP women leaders stage protest

Vijayawada: The women leaders and functionaries of Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party staged a protest here on Wednesday, after the police denied entry to all the leaders to meet AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma and submit representation on the women’s problems in the State.

State Mahila Commission organised a seminar on social media abuse here. Around 200 TDP and JSP women functionaries and leaders arrived at the venue to meet the Mahila Commission chairperson. But the police allowed only eight TDP leaders including V Anitha, Ravi Soujanya, Ghanta Swarupa and K Siva Parvati. The women leaders submitted a representation to Vasireddy Padma narrating the crime against the women in the State and urged to take steps to check the violence against women. Women leaders demanded the government to prevent attacks going on against women in the State.

Tight security has been posted near the venue since Wednesday morning to prevent any untoward incident during the seminar.