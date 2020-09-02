TDP MP urges CM YS Jagan to renovate CVR flyover in Vijayawada

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani made a special request to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to do repairs to CVR flyover in Vijayawada. He said that Vijayawada people would be indebted to you," Nani tweeted tagging CM Jagan, CMO.

The Chanumolu Venkatrao Flyover (CVR) in Vijayawada was heavily silted up.

Motorists are facing difficulties as it is the most important flyover connecting the major national highways passing through Vijayawada on the Inner Ring route from outside the city. The iron rod has came out as the concrete washed away forming pits. This flyover was built on state roads- buildings, central railways. Managed by Vijayawada Corporation‌.

As a result, repair work is not going on due to lack of coordination between government departments. Roads and buildings department is finally ready to make repairs while Nani responded and brought the issue to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.