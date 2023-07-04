Live
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stables check the rates on July 4
- SBI revamps YONO app; withdraw cash without a debit card
- Nayanthara nods her head for a Youtuber
- President Draupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad, governor, CM welcomes
- BRS terms Rahul as ‘Remote Gandhi’ parroting out Cong-scripted speeches
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 4, 2023
- Tension grips State BJP leaders and cadre
- Thaman drops a massive update on ‘BRO;’ first single to be out this week!
- 14-day training camp for NCC cadets conclude at Dundigal
Tomatoes @50 kg at Vijayawada Rythu Bazaars
The Andhra Pradesh marketing department is selling tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg on subsidy price to the consumers at Rythu Bazars in Vijayawada.
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh marketing department is selling tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg on subsidy price to the consumers at Rythu Bazars in Vijayawada.
The marketing department is purchasing tomatoes from Madanapalle in Chittoor district and transporting to Vijayawada.
On Monday, 15 trays of tomotoes (each weighing 15 kg) sent to Rythu Bazar at Ajit Singh Nagar. Each consumer gets only one kg of tomatoes.
Rythu Bazar Executive Officer V Koteswara Rao said Singh Nagar Rythu Bazaar started selling tomatoes on subsidy price four days ago and it will continue. He said the marketing department is sending trays to Rythu bazaars in Vijayawada city and will send to other RBs located in NTR district.
Consumers felt happy with the availability of tomatoes at Rs 50 a kg as retail traders are selling tomatoes between Rs 70 and Rs 100.