Tomatoes @50 kg at Vijayawada Rythu Bazaars

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh marketing department is selling tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg on subsidy price to the consumers at Rythu Bazars in Vijayawada.

The marketing department is purchasing tomatoes from Madanapalle in Chittoor district and transporting to Vijayawada.

On Monday, 15 trays of tomotoes (each weighing 15 kg) sent to Rythu Bazar at Ajit Singh Nagar. Each consumer gets only one kg of tomatoes.

Rythu Bazar Executive Officer V Koteswara Rao said Singh Nagar Rythu Bazaar started selling tomatoes on subsidy price four days ago and it will continue. He said the marketing department is sending trays to Rythu bazaars in Vijayawada city and will send to other RBs located in NTR district.

Consumers felt happy with the availability of tomatoes at Rs 50 a kg as retail traders are selling tomatoes between Rs 70 and Rs 100.