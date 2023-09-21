TTE returns handbag with cash, gold worth Rs 7 lakh

Vijayawada: A ticket checking employee returned a leftover handbag with cash and lots of gold ornaments to the passengers on Tuesday.

TTE G Lakshmaiah was manning B6, B5, B4 and S1 coaches while working from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam. At about 5.10 am, after the train passed Bhimavaram town, Lakshmaiah was checking joining berths in coach B6. During checking, he found ladies handbag on the dining table in a coach. The mobile inside the bag was ringing continuously. He enquired the passengers in the next coupe and others regarding the handbag. The co-passengers conveyed that it belonged to a family, who got down at Bhimavaram town.

Lakshmaiah immediately informed Commercial Control at Vijayawada regarding the incident and requested the passengers to attend to the mobile in the handbag. The party pleaded for the missing handbag and said that it contains Rs 40,000 cash and around 120 grams gold worth Rs 6.5 lakh. The party requested the TTE to hand over the bag to their brother living in Rajahmundry.

The TTE immediately informed Station Officer Rajahmundry and Commercial Control regarding their request. After the train reached Rajahmundry, the handbag was handed over to her brother in the presence of GRP along with an official memo to GRP Police. Also, a clear acknowledgement was obtained from her brother regarding the receipt.

Acknowledging this gesture, Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu presented Lakshmaiah for display of utmost sincerity, diligence and dedication in duty and also reaching out to passengers in distress.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated Lakshmaiah for his sincerity and integrity from official social media handles of Vijayawada Division.