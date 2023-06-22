Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits AP Stall in Pune

Vijayawada: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday visited the model ‘Foundational’ school set up by the Andhra Pradesh Education Department as part of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ programme in Pune, Maharashtra.

He examined with interest the mother tongue-based multilingual (Savara, Konda, Kuvi, Adivasi Odia, Koya, Sugali) and bilingual textbooks designed for tribal students following the new National Education Policy and appreciated the efforts being made by the AP government in designing such textbooks.

Advisor to the Ministry of Education of the Central Government Dr Ramachandra, West Bengal SCERT representatives, Maharashtra Diet representatives and primary school teachers from different states inquired about the methods adopted by Andhra Pradesh government for basic education.

The Andhra Pradesh education department officials have explained how the state government is taking steps to impart education both in mother tongue and English to the children by publishing the textbooks in bilingual format.