Vijayasai attacking state BJP chief as he has no answers to charges: TDP

Vijayawada: Stating that corrupt practices and crimes of YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy have become a hot topic among the people, the TDP politburo member Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said that the YSRCP MP has stooped to so low as to attack state BJP president D Purandeswari as he is unable to answer the issues raised by her.

“Vijayasai Reddy has the habit of attributing caste to and indulging nasty politics against those who question him,” he said in a statement on Saturday. He alleged that Vijayasai does not mind even mortgaging the interests of the state for his personal benefits and for waiver of cases pending against him. “It is the culture of the YSRCP leaders to adopt highly unethical practices,” the TDP politburo member said and advised Viayasai to get ready to carry the ‘To-Let’ board in front of the YSRCP office which is to face closure very soon.

Ayyanna said YSRCP leaders are simply spewing venom on the BJP state unit president Purandeswari as she is thoroughly exposing the corrupt practices of their senior and top leaders with all the necessary evidence.

He alleged that the YSRCP government is cheating the downtrodden sections of society while promoting one particular community by giving all the posts to it.