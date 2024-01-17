Vijayasai inspects arrangements for unveiling

Vijayawada: Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said that the 125 feet Dr B R Ambedkar statue to be unveiled at PWD grounds in Vijayawada by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in the history as a great landmark.

After inspecting the arrangements for the unveiling of Ambedkar statue slated for January 19 here on Tuesday, Vijayasai Reddy said the statue was built at a cost of Rs 400 crore and will become a great attraction for Vijayawada city.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing the ideas of Ambedkar for the benefit of poor. The unveiling programme will start at 4 pm on January 19. A library, auditorium, convention centre and a museum were developed at the Ambedkar Smritivanam. He said that the Ambedkar Smritivanam entry will be made open to public from January 20.

Vijayasai Reddy said that people from all sections and parties will attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling programme. Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, CM programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, MLC Lella Appireddy, Vizianagaram ZP chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and other party leaders accompanied the MP.