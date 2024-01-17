Live
- Congress finalises nominees for MLC bypolls
- Submit report to Centre on rice export, Tummala tells officials
- MoS Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 17 January, 2024
- Tammineni Veerabhadram health bulletin released, says condition stable
- Cybage announces new state-of-the-art development in Gachibowli
- DGP reviews traffic situation in Greater Hyderabad
- Paruveta Utsavam held in Tirumala
- 100 re-appointed retired officials under govt’s radar
- All charges against Naidu are baseless: Ananda Babu
Just In
Vijayasai inspects arrangements for unveiling
- CM will unveil the 125-ft statue on Jan 19
- MP says the statue will be a great attraction in Vijayawada
- States Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the ideas of Dr Ambedkar for the benefit of the poor and downtrodden sections
Vijayawada: Rajya Sabha member and YSR Congress Party national general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said that the 125 feet Dr B R Ambedkar statue to be unveiled at PWD grounds in Vijayawada by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain in the history as a great landmark.
After inspecting the arrangements for the unveiling of Ambedkar statue slated for January 19 here on Tuesday, Vijayasai Reddy said the statue was built at a cost of Rs 400 crore and will become a great attraction for Vijayawada city.
He said Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing the ideas of Ambedkar for the benefit of poor. The unveiling programme will start at 4 pm on January 19. A library, auditorium, convention centre and a museum were developed at the Ambedkar Smritivanam. He said that the Ambedkar Smritivanam entry will be made open to public from January 20.
Vijayasai Reddy said that people from all sections and parties will attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling programme. Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, CM programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram, MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, MLC Lella Appireddy, Vizianagaram ZP chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao and other party leaders accompanied the MP.