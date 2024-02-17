Live
- HCL Tech’s new hiring
- IITK partners with GUVI
- TDP welcomes HC judgement on ‘Rajadhani Files’
- LIC brings new plan for children, youth
- Nifty, Sensex up 4th day in a row
- 62% global cos to rely on 3rd-parties for GenAI
- India’s IPR stance promotes affordable medicines: GTRI
- IT industry revenue to grow 3.8% to reach $254 billion this fiscal
- ISRO to launch GSLV F-14 satellite today from SHAR in Tirupati
- RBI asks Patym customers to shift to other banks
Just In
Vijayawada: 3-day Raja Syamala Yagam begins at Chandrababu Naidu residence
Highlights
The three-day Raja Syamala Yagam commenced at the residence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu residence at Undavalli near here on Friday.
Vijayawada : The three-day Raja Syamala Yagam commenced at the residence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu residence at Undavalli near here on Friday.
Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari participated in the first day puja programme. As many as 50 Ritviks performed different pujas as part of the three-day Raja Syamala Yagam, which is scheduled to be completed with Purnahuti on Sunday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS