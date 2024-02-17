  • Menu
Vijayawada: 3-day Raja Syamala Yagam begins at Chandrababu Naidu residence

Vijayawada: 3-day Raja Syamala Yagam begins at Chandrababu Naidu residence
TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari taking part in the opening day rituals of the three-day Raja Syamala Yagam at their residence in Undavalli on Friday

Highlights

The three-day Raja Syamala Yagam commenced at the residence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu residence at Undavalli near here on Friday.

Vijayawada : The three-day Raja Syamala Yagam commenced at the residence of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu residence at Undavalli near here on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari participated in the first day puja programme. As many as 50 Ritviks performed different pujas as part of the three-day Raja Syamala Yagam, which is scheduled to be completed with Purnahuti on Sunday.

