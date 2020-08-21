Vijayawada: 50 lakh to kin of workers died of coronavirus demanded

Vijayawada: As part of the state-wide protests against the policies of the Union and State governments, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees Federation (APMWEF) staged a dharna at Seetarampuram here on Thursday.



The APMWEF state general secretary V Umamaheswara Rao addressing the workers said the state and Central governments have grossly failed to help the workers, who lost livelihood due to Corona pandemic. He alleged both Central and state governments are not sanctioning special allowance and providing medical assistance to the workers in Corona pandemic time.

He said about 200 workers of local bodies have lost lives in the country due to Covid and the Union government not sanctioned the insurance sum of Rs 50 lakh announced by it. He demanded that the central government immediately sanction insurance of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the workers died due to Covid in the country. He also demanded that the government stop the anti-worker policies and privatization of public sector undertakings. He alleged the Andhra Pradesh government is also not addressing the problems being faced by the workers in the state.

APMWEF state vice-president M David said salaries of municipal and sanitation workers are pending for 2 to 3 months.

CITU Western Krishna secretary NCH Srinivas, state leaders NY Naidu, S Jyothibasu and others participated in the protests took in various parts of the city. Similarly, workers also protested in other districts.