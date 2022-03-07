Vijayawada: A Colony that wins hearts for its greenery and beauty

Vijayawada: Beautiful houses, luxury villas, decent roads made the Brindavan Colony as a posh colony and increased the demand for houses in the colony.



Brindavan Colony is located between MG Road and Bandar canal and one of the beautiful colonies in the city with lush green trees, decent roads, beautiful houses and multi storied apartments and big villas. The colony has formed over three decades ago.

The residents of this colony enjoy comfortable and happy living with all basic amenities provided by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation over the past three decades. Most of the residents seems to like growing trees and plants, which ultimately made the colony popular for greenery and hygienic environment.

The colony is located adjacent to MG Road, which is a hub of entertainment and commercial activity. Multiplexes and big shopping malls are a stone throw away from Brindavan Colony.

Some corporate companies have set up offices due to availability of spacious bungalows and big buildings. Many reputed educational institutions are in

less three kilo metres from the colony. Consequently, there is huge demand for the rented houses in this area.

Due to its prime location, the tenants are ready to pay high rents for the houses in the colony. Many residents have adequate space to park their vehicles in front of their homes, which could be quoted as a luxury in Vijayawada city.

Many professionals like doctors, chartered accountants, big contractors, lawyers, government servants and businessmen settled in the colony and constructed luxury and elegant houses.

The civic body has arranged all basic amenities like streetlights and drinking water pipelines long time ago to meet the requirements. Commercial activity is also increasing in the colony in recent years as corporate companies are setting up retail outlets and offices. Famous Jain temple in the colony attracts large number of devotees.

Posh houses in the colony



