Vijayawada: All set for pulse polio immunisation

Vijayawada: Medical and Health department has made necessary arrangements for the administration of pulse polio drops to 4.06 lakh children below five years of age in Krishna district from January 31.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Suhasini in a press release on Saturday said 2,568 polio centres were arranged for administration of pulse polio drops and 10,272 vaccinators were appointed for the immunisation programme.

She said special pulse polio centres were set up at the railway station, bus stations, airport, markets and other public places. She said the polio drops will be administered at the centres on January 31 and the health department staff will visit individual houses of February 1 and 2 for carrying out the immunisation work.

Dr Suhasini said on February 3 the door-to-door polio drops immunisation work will be taken up in Vijayawada. She said 97 special teams were formed in the high risk areas.

On the other hand, Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz flagged off the polio rally at his camp office here on Saturday. Large number of medical and health department staff, ASHA workers, students, NGOs and others participated in the awareness rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said all arrangements were made for the pulse polio immunisation in the district.