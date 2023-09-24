Live
Vijayawada: ANU inks pact with Takshashila IAS academy
The objective is to provide a comprehensive platform at the university for students aspiring to pursue prestigious careers in civil services, such as IAS, IPS, IRS, and many other esteemed government positions
Vijayawada: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) has signed an MoU with Takshashila IAS Academy for Integrated BA & MA (Public Policy) along with IAS coaching. This programme titled ‘Integrated BA & MA for UPSC Civil Aspirants and Competitive Exams,’ is designed to provide a comprehensive platform at the university for students aspiring to pursue prestigious careers in the civil services, such as IAS, IPS, IRS, and many other esteemed government positions. The collaboration between Takshashila IAS Academy and Acharya Nagarjuna University marks a significant milestone in the field of competitive exam preparation. The integrated BA/MA (Public Policy) programme offers a well-structured curriculum that encompasses a wide range of subjects, including general studies, history, political science, public administration, and more.
Students will have access to renowned faculty members who are experts in their respective fields, ensuring high-quality education and personalised guidance throughout their journey. One of the distinguishing features of this programme is its eligibility criteria, which welcomes students from diverse backgrounds, including Intermediate/Intermediate vocational course students, said Professor P Rajasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).
BSN Prasad, Managing Director of Takshashila IAS Academy, says, “We are delighted to collaborate with ANU to launch this unique programme. Prof B Karuna, Registrar of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Distance Education Director Nagaraju and Rector Varaprasada Murthy and Principals participated in this programme.