Vijayawada: Artistes can form groups to start industries, says Surya Prakash

Vijayawada: During this pandemic performing artistes are facing difficult times for want of shows and functions. If this type of situation persists what will be the fate of the artiste community? Theatre personality Beta Rama Surya Prakash said,

"Artiste community can be divided into two segments. One is depending on programmes and second performing at their leisure time as a hobby. There is no worry about the second segment. Society has to take care of the first group wherein mainly female artistes are more." He also said that no one can help all the time and even the government cannot continue to help, if this situation continues for a longer time.

"It is true the artistes represent the culture and heritage of a State and they should be safeguarded by the Government. I suggest the artistes can form groups and start some small scale or cottage industries which can give additional revenue. Logically speaking, no artiste will give performance throughout the year without any break.

I suggest the artistes to utilise that break for some alternative mode of earnings. Don't feel that you are aged. One should have enough energy and willpower to take up new jobs. Artistes know that drama is a group art and with unity and understanding only the performance will be appreciated by the audience.

Similarly, with unity some close artistes can join together and do some ventures for which they can approach financial organisations for assistance. If that is achieved then the artistes need not stretch their hands for help. My ambition is to see that artiste community also grow in a position to help others financially," concluded Surya Prakash.