Vijayawada: BCs, Kapus dominate Machilipatnam

Vijayawada : The town as existed since 3rd century BCE (Satavahana period) when, according to Ptolemy, it was known as Maisolos. The port is on the southeastern coast of India. It is the mouth of River Krishna on the Bay of Bengal and the port saw flourishing sea trade. Even Greeks had traded from this town.

The town served as the primary seaport for the Kingdom of Golkonda and was an outlet for textiles which were produced in Godavari Delta. In 1620s to 1630s, it was one of the most prosperous town. But by end of 7th century, the port city had fallen into decline. Even 75 years after Independence, it still is in bad shape.

One of the reasons was that though Machilipatnam was the district headquarters, most of the officials used to stay in Vijayawada because of its location and facilities available. It is only since 2014 after the state was bifurcated officials are staying in Machilipatnam city. Just two years back it has been upgraded from the status of town to city.

Backward classes and Kapu leaders played key role in the political activities in Machilipatnam Assembly constituency for over six decades. Backward class voters the Yadavas, Gouds, fishermen and Kapu caste are the dominant force in the coastal constituency of Machilipatnam in Krishna district.

As far as political parties are concerned, it is the bastion for both TDP and Congress. Congress leader Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) switched his loyalty from Congress to YSRCP and held the portfolio of minister for transport and information and public relations in the YSRCP government in 2019. Perni family is well known and associated with people of Machilipatam over four decades. His father Perni Krishna Murthy who represented Congress was also a minister in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Ambati Brahmaniah, a prominent TDP leader, served as MLA and MP from here. Another prominent leader Vaddi Ranga Rao, a TDP leader, was elected from the constituency twice in 1984 and 1985 and was elected on behalf of Janata party in 1978.

Pedasingu Lakshmana Rao, a Congress leader, was elected three times from the constituency. He won the elections on behalf of Congress in 1967 and 1972 and as Independent candidate in 1962.

Congress candidates won six times and TDP candidates also got elected six times. The constituency was represented by independent candidate once, YSRCP, Janata and CPI candidates one time each.

CPI candidate G Anjaneyulu was elected as the first MLA from the Bandar seat in 1952. So far the constituency had faced 17 elections including by elections.

Construction of Machilipatnam port, fishing harbour, medical college and general hospital are some of the important demands of the local people for a long time. After many decades of struggle and delay, the Machilipatnam port works started last year and medical college works are nearing completion.

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani was the minister of transport and information and public relations took the initiative for sanction of funds for construction of Machilipatnam port, medical college and other development works.

In the previous government, Kollu Ravindra who belongs to fishermen community was the minister in the TDP government in 2014.